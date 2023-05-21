First North Hill Spring Market in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members and small businesses gathered near Galloway and Dewey Street in downtown Eau Claire for the first North Hill Spring Market.

Shoppers were able to see a variety of stands, including work from local artists, vintage clothing, home decor, flowers, ceramics and more. The organizer of the event, Lauren Roemhild, said there’s so much culture around the area and she hopes others enjoyed meeting local artists and small business owners.

“We’re just hoping that everybody feels comfortable and safe in this environment and then they’re getting a chance to meet new makers and getting to know the small businesses up here,” Roemhild said. “We’re kind of off the beaten path a little bit and so it’s just kind of bringing a little bit more awareness to this area.”

Roemhild said she hopes the North Hill Spring Market becomes an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.