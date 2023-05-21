First North Hill Spring Market in Eau Claire

This was the first North Hill Spring Market.
This was the first North Hill Spring Market.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members and small businesses gathered near Galloway and Dewey Street in downtown Eau Claire for the first North Hill Spring Market.

Shoppers were able to see a variety of stands, including work from local artists, vintage clothing, home decor, flowers, ceramics and more. The organizer of the event, Lauren Roemhild, said there’s so much culture around the area and she hopes others enjoyed meeting local artists and small business owners.

“We’re just hoping that everybody feels comfortable and safe in this environment and then they’re getting a chance to meet new makers and getting to know the small businesses up here,” Roemhild said. “We’re kind of off the beaten path a little bit and so it’s just kind of bringing a little bit more awareness to this area.”

Roemhild said she hopes the North Hill Spring Market becomes an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two officers killed in Barron County
Report released on officer involved shooting in Barron County
Josie Dikeman
Woman in custody as a result of investigation into the death of a 6-year-old
drug arrest
Person accused of possessing methamphetamine after search of vehicle in Cadott
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside ice cream shop
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside Ramone’s Ice Cream shop
Matt Rokus
Eau Claire Chief of Police releases community statement

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (5/20/23)
Kreger's Bakery to be featured on Fox TV show.
Kreger’s Bakery to compete in “Crime Scene Kitchen” this season
Bears at Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center
Bear sightings increase across northern Wisconsin
SportScene 13 Friday