Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense

Chad Abramczak
Chad Abramczak(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma man is in custody on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -7th offense.

A criminal complaint shows 40-year-old Chad Abramczak is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -7th, 8th or 9th offense and operate motor vehicle while revoked due to OWI.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday May 20, 2023, around 10:45 p.m. a patrol sergeant for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol when they saw a vehicle speeding. They followed the vehicle with their lights on.

The criminal complaint says the Sergeant caught up to the vehicle as it turned left into a driveway at 320 N State Road 35 in the City of Alma. The vehicle found later to be driven by Chad Abramczyk accelerated up the driveway. As the Sergeant got behind the vehicle Abramczyk exited the driver’s seat threw an open beer can on the ground and ran toward the back of the home.

Abramczyk complied with the Seargent’s commands and was handcuffed.

According to the criminal complaint, the Sergeant found another open beer can in the vehicle. The Sergeant said a “very strong odor of intoxicants coming from Abramczyk’s breath, his eyes were blood shot and watery, and his speech was slurred.” Abramczyk gave a portable breath test reading that came back at .17. Dispatch told the Sergeant that Abramczyk had five or six prior OWI arrests putting him on an .02 restriction. Abramczyk told the Sergeant that he wasn’t going to lie and that he had about four beers.

Abramczyk was turned over to jail staff for the booking.

Online court records show a $2,500.00 cash bond is set for Abramczak. He is due in court on May 31, 2023.

