‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign begins as Memorial Day weekend approaches

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, are stepping up patrols for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign.

It comes as Memorial Day weekend and summer travel season approach, according to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The media release states, “The increased enforcement of seat belt violations runs through June 4, 2023 nationwide. State law requires all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt when traveling in Wisconsin. Children must also be in the proper child safety seat for their age and size. The simple action of buckling up is proven to save lives in a crash.”

“Buckling up is such an easy step - and it’s one of the most important things you can do every time you get in the car. Remind your loved ones that you want them to come home safely. Every trip, every time,” State Patrol Superintendent, Tim Carnahan, said in the media release.

The media release goes on to state, “Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Passengers can also be cited for not wearing a seat belt.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, HERE.

