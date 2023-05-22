EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Don Henning for the Sunshine Award. Don has worked in area law enforcement for the past 30+ years and is retiring from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office in May 2023. He has served as a detective since 2010, investigating primarily sensitive crimes for that time. The service Don has provided to our community and our children through his tireless work and leadership is immeasurable. Thank you, Don.

Anonymous

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.