Eau Claire Cavaliers sweep Home Opener doubleheader

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Cavaliers returned to Carson Park in thrilling fashion winning a pair of one run games over the Tilden Tigers.

The Cavs celebrated their home opener Sunday, following yesterday’s win over Spring Valley and now sit at 3-0.

The team failed to score a run in the first six innings of game 1, eventually falling behind 1-0 on a Tigers home run in the top of the 7th inning. However, the Cavs rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the inning and force extras.

After 3 1/2 scoreless extra innings, Eau Claire managed to scratch a run across in the bottom of the 11th to win in walk-off fashion.

The Cavs followed up the extra-inning thriller with another tight contest in game 2, eventually getting the win 6-5.

