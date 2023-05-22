Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota

By Melanie Walleser
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With Minnesota to become the 23rd state to legalize marijuana, many Wisconsinites will be within an hour’s drive of a legally-operating marijuana dispensary.

Changes to state laws in Minnesota, and previously Illinois and Michigan, mean that Wisconsinites who have been unwilling to purchase the drug on the black market now have a route to marijuana consumption that may seem less risky.

Josh Miller, Eau Claire Police Department public information officer, said it’s possible that now more people will be caught possessing the drug. Miller reminds community members that it’s still illegal to possess marijuana in the badger state, even if you’re just driving through.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to know the laws and the ordinances of the places that they’re in. So if you’re traveling through a state where you may be carrying something that’s illegal in one state, not in the other, you’re still subject to the laws of that state,” Miller said.

Wisconsin lawmakers have yet to pass any legislation to legalize marijuana for any purpose.

