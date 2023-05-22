Eau Claire Memorial names new assistant principal, athletic director

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial is announcing its new Assistant Principal/Athletic Director is Perry Myren.

A media release from the Eau Claire Area School District states, “Myren is currently the Activities Director and Associate Principal at Menomonie High School in Menomonie, WI, where he has served in that role since July of 2019. He is also a former teacher and athletic director at Regis High School in Eau Claire. Myren also has several years of experience coaching varsity football, varsity track and middle school basketball.”

According to the media release, Myren is set to replace retiring assistant principal and athletic director Kevin Thompson beginning July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.