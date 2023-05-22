Eau Claire PD investigating reported stabbing near Fairfax Park
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing in the city.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Fairfax Park around 3:30 am Monday morning.
ECPD have confirmed they responded to an incident on Boardwalk Circle, but they’re not releasing many other details right now. Officers say this is still a fluid investigation.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone was hurt, the extent of their injuries, or if a suspect was taken into custody.
