A few more warm and dry days before a midweek cool down

We finally got through an entire spring weekend with totally dry weather, and it turned out to also be a warm one. A large high pressure system sits over Canada to our northeast, with a stalled out front stretching across Northern Wisconsin. The front will slowly wash out through Monday, having little impact on our overall weather. Tonight we are beginning to see a hazy sky return as upper level northwest flow brings more of that Canadian atmospheric smoke this way. Otherwise tonight will be mainly clear as temperatures drop down close to 50. The new work week will continue with more sunshine and warm temperatures, but they may remain in check with that haze returning. Highs will again be up close to 80.

High pressure remains to the northeast with warm southerly flow. (weau)

By Tuesday a more pronounced cold front will be dropping out of Canada and across Northern Minnesota. Warm southwest flow out ahead of this will likely push temperatures back into the low 80s for us, along with another mostly sunny and breezy day. It now appears the front will be more of a factor in our weather, pushing farther south than earlier expected. It will have limited moisture, so precipitation chances are low, but it will bring a noticeable cool down for the midweek. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with just a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures now look to stay in the 60s for most places. This will make for a few cooler nights again towards the end of the week with lows dropping back into the 40s. A large high pressure system will be dominant Thursday and Friday, returning bright sunshine and some dry air. Temperatures will gradually warm back through the low and mid 70s. As we shift into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the weather should continue to be dry, at least initially. A few clouds may start to return by Saturday with highs nearing 80. By Sunday a warm front may begin to lift up our way from the southwest, possibly bringing a few showers and storms into the area. Highs will again be close to 80.

