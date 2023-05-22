Judge allows man serving nearly 3 decades behind bars for murder to withdraw his guilty plea

WAYNE PRICE
WAYNE PRICE(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge has agreed to allow a man serving nearly three decades behind bars for murder to withdraw his guilty plea.

Wayne Price is serving time for the 2017 murders of his sister and her boyfriend in fall creek. He argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019. Judge Emily Long, who made the decision in Eau Claire County Court Monday, is the same judge who ordered him to serve 28 and a half years in prison for the deaths.

Price will be held on a $1 million cash bond and will be charged again with all seven counts, including felony murder and hiding a corpse.

A scheduling conference is scheduled for June 19.

