LOIS BLOOM

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Lois Bloom for the Sunshine Award. Because of health concerns, we have worked to keep the exposure levels for illness as low as possible in our household. Our family lives out of state so it makes it difficult for them to assist on a daily basis. Knowing this, Lois offered and continues to shop for groceries and other necessities, on our behalf. She also stays with my husband, who has mobility challenges, when I need to attend appointments where access is an issue. Lois does all this and so much more with a smile to share every day she visits. We appreciate Lois so much.

Sally McGee

