MAYO CLINIC DIALYSIS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Mayo Clinic Dialysis to receive the Sunshine Award. As a patient at Mayo Clinic Dialysis three days per week, it is obvious that it takes a very special person to work in kidney dialysis. The staff seem to have a unique way about them, not only in the professional care of our treatments but also the ability to get to know and care for each of us, even putting up with our corny jokes. It is a privilege to call them my friends and I want to thank them all for saving lives. They are a true ray of sunshine.

Terry Svihovec

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the first North Hill Spring Market.
First North Hill Spring Market in Eau Claire
Josie Dikeman
Woman in custody as a result of investigation into the death of a 6-year-old
Bears at Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center
Bear sightings increase across northern Wisconsin
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Benefit concert for fallen officers Emily Breidenbach, Hunter Scheel and deputy Kaitie Leising...
Buffalo County business owner rallies community behind law enforcement with benefit concert

Latest News

SALLY GREGER
REN NEES
LOIS BLOOM
MISSY AND URIAH BOWMAN