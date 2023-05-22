EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Mayo Clinic Dialysis to receive the Sunshine Award. As a patient at Mayo Clinic Dialysis three days per week, it is obvious that it takes a very special person to work in kidney dialysis. The staff seem to have a unique way about them, not only in the professional care of our treatments but also the ability to get to know and care for each of us, even putting up with our corny jokes. It is a privilege to call them my friends and I want to thank them all for saving lives. They are a true ray of sunshine.

Terry Svihovec

