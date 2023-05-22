No people hurt, 2 pets killed in fire believed to be caused by grill

CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT(COURTESY: CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt after a house fire in Onalaska left two pets dead.

On May 16, 2023, at 10:02 p.m. the Onalaska Fire Department responded to W8025 County Road Z for a house fire.

According to a media release from the City of Onalaska Fire Department, reports indicated that everyone was out of the house and the whole back of the house was on fire.

The media release says crews arrived to find a two-story home well involved in fire. It was confirmed all occupants had evacuated the home. The media release states, “operations focused on protecting an exposed structure and establishing water supply.”

According to the media release, there were no injuries reported, however, two pets were missing and died in the fire. The house was a total loss. The cause of the fire was determined to be a charcoal grill on the back deck of the home.

The media release says in all, 19 fire personnel and nine fire apparatus responded, and all units cleared at 2:59 a.m.

