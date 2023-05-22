Onalaska woman charged in the death of 6-year-old

Josie Dikeman
Josie Dikeman(COURTESY: LA CROSSE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Onalaska woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a 6-year-old.

A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Josie Dikeman faces the charges of first-degree intentional homicide, chronic neglect of a child -consequence is death, and physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Dikeman called 9-1-1 the morning of Feb. 11 saying her son, Alexavier Pedrin, was not responding. Crews performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies found an empty bottle and a bag containing prescription pills near Pedrin’s body.

The criminal complaints says an autopsy shows Pedrin died of blunt force trauma. It says the toxic effects of a prescribed sedative, was also a contributing factor to his death. Dikeman’s children told investigators they saw her hit, choke, and kick Pedrin more than once.

The complaint also says a doctor showed concerns of child abuse when Pedrin was hospitalized a month earlier for a femur fracture.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josie Dikeman
Woman in custody as a result of investigation into the death of a 6-year-old
This was the first North Hill Spring Market.
First North Hill Spring Market in Eau Claire
Bears at Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center
Bear sightings increase across northern Wisconsin
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Benefit concert for fallen officers Emily Breidenbach, Hunter Scheel and deputy Kaitie Leising...
Buffalo County business owner rallies community behind law enforcement with benefit concert

Latest News

The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
NFL announces 2025 Draft coming to Green Bay
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (5/22/23)
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT
No people hurt, 2 pets killed in fire believed to be caused by grill