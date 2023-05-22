Onalaska woman charged in the death of 6-year-old

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Onalaska woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a 6-year-old.

A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Josie Dikeman faces the charges of first-degree intentional homicide, chronic neglect of a child -consequence is death, and physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Dikeman called 9-1-1 the morning of Feb. 11 saying her son, Alexavier Pedrin, was not responding. Crews performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies found an empty bottle and a bag containing prescription pills near Pedrin’s body.

The criminal complaints says an autopsy shows Pedrin died of blunt force trauma. It says the toxic effects of a prescribed sedative, was also a contributing factor to his death. Dikeman’s children told investigators they saw her hit, choke, and kick Pedrin more than once.

The complaint also says a doctor showed concerns of child abuse when Pedrin was hospitalized a month earlier for a femur fracture.

