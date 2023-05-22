EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating my son, Ren Nees, for the Sunshine Award. He will be twenty in May and has special needs. He has a part time job at Kwik Trip, stocking shelves and handling garbage detail. He is always wishing everyone a good morning and posting sunshine pictures to brighten days. He makes funny TikToks and plays football by himself in the front yard for all the passers-by to watch his shenanigans. People will take a special route just to see him. He was a popular kid in school and it has been a rough transition with all of his friends graduating and moving on in life. He is starting to feel left behind. I feel like a Sunshine Award would give him a boost and I know it would make him so happy.

Stephanie Monskey

