I would like to nominate Sabeth Peterson for the Sunshine Award. Sabeth goes above and beyond for everyone including her customers. I have seen how she treats them and her employees also. She always wants to make sure her customers and employees are happy. From my experience, she shows me continuous respect and encouragement. She tells me I am doing a good job and that makes a big difference when it comes to enjoying your job. She always makes sure that she thanks me after work and always shows me so much appreciation. She never forgets to remind me of my worth. Sabeth has a heart of pure gold and would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it. She deserves to know that she definitely brings sunshine to someone’s day and I know I’m not the only recipient. Thanks so much, Sabeth, for everything you have done and continue to do.

Sammy Lund

