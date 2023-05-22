SALLY GREGER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sally Greger works at the Augusta Vet Clinic but is so much more than a receptionist there. She has a special place in her heart for animals and it shows in her interactions with each animal client. What sets Sally apart is her interaction with the owners, as well. During the very difficult time of illness and loss of my dog, Sally was very understanding and empathetic. She offered comfort and true caring. I loved getting to know her and visiting with her during all my visits. Sally is a special person and is very deserving of the Sunshine Award for the sunshine she has brought into my life. Please give Sally the Sunshine Award.

Millie Travis

