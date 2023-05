EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tammy Dunham is well admired for her generosity by sharing with others anything she has. She goes to work every day at Kwik Trip and started a business recently involving her love of dogs. She has come a long way in life and I couldn’t be more proud of my friend. Please Tammy the Sunshine Award.

Robin Sylte

