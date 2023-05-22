Y on the Fly to offer food and programming to Chippewa Falls, surrounding area

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, and Feed My People Food Bank are joining in effort to make sure no child is “bored or hungry” this summer.

A media release from the YMCA states, “The Chippewa Falls YMCA’s Y on the Fly program, in partnership with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) and Feed My People Food Bank (FMP), will be hosting free mobile events at elementary schools throughout Chippewa Falls this summer beginning on June 12. Activities and food will be offered at no charge to the entire community.”

The media release goes on to state, “Everyone is welcome to attend these events for one hour of free supervised and coordinated games and activities, followed by a free sack lunch provided by the CFAUSD for those 18 years and younger. Y on the Fly will be available starting the week of June 12 at Hillcrest Elementary, Halmstad Elementary, Stillson Elementary, Parkview Elementary, and Jim Falls Elementary. Southview Elementary will begin on July 19. Programming and food will be available one day per week at the listed schools and community members are welcome to participate as many times per week as they would like. Additionally, a food truck pantry, provided by Feed My People Food Bank, will be parked at Parkview Elementary each Thursday providing 5,000-6,000 pounds of food to anyone in the community who needs it. This service is open to everyone in the community and not limited to those 18 years and younger.”

According to the media release, starting June 26, Y on the Fly events are set to be offered in rural communities including Cornell, Bloomer, Stanley, and Cadott. The media release says registration is not required, however, it is requested to help with planning purposes.

The full media release from the YMCA is available HERE.

