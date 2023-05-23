27th Annual Junior Achievement Golf Outing sells out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s the most tee-rrific time of the year because the weather is finally warm enough to get out on the green and that’s what people will be doing for the 27th Annual Junior Achievement Golf Outing.

Teeing off on Thursday, June 1, the golf outing is the largest fundraising event for Junior Achievement programs which focus on teaching kids entrepreneur skills in schools across North Western Wisconsin. Although tickets for the outing have sold out, people can still support JA through a virtual silent auction.

The celebrity sponsor, Scheels, donated a variety of items to the auction.

“The biggest thing is probably the in-home golf simulator,” Scheels General Manager, Jeff Tornow, said. “We all want a little more practice on the golf course so, you can get that and be at home and get your practice in. A brand new Callaway driver, very exciting new clubs always help your game. Then a Wingman speaker.

The online auction for JA will go live this Thursday at 12 p.m.

