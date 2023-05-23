4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
Pawn shops and police warn people of common fake jewelry scam.
A pawn shop and police warn community members of common jewelry scam
WAYNE PRICE
Judge allows man serving time for murder to withdraw his guilty plea
Josie Dikeman
Onalaska woman charged in the death of 6-year-old

Latest News

Travis Lee Carlson, 37, is charged with first-degree arson.
Landlord accused of setting building on fire as he played Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
A firefighter in California sprung into action to save his young son from drowning in a pool.
WATCH: Firefighter saves son from drowning in pool
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says