First winner of Badger State Sheriff’s Association Scholarship

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One high school student was honored Monday night with a $1,000 scholarship. Amanda Macglashin of Fall Creek High School is the inaugural winner of the Badger State Sheriff’s Association Scholarship.

The applicant had to be pursuing a career in criminal justice or related public service fields at the Chippewa Valley Technical College. The award is in honor of fallen Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. Cramer believed in continuing education and encouraging educational growth.

“I wanted to pursue this career and really make a difference in the world and make those who don’t have a voice or aren’t heard often to be heard,” Macglashin said.

Badger State Sheriff’s Association President and Dodge County Sheriff, Dale Schmidt, and Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl presented the award.

