Judge observes, approves Lars Helgeson’s plan for release to live in Juneau County

Lars Helgeson
Lars Helgeson(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge on Tuesday observed and approved 29-year-old Lars Helgeson’s plan for release to live in Juneau County.

In Dec. of 2022 Lars Helgeson, who was committed to a mental health facility for life after killing his father back in 2013, was granted early release.

Helgeson admitted to killing his father Brian Helgeson at the family farm in Hixton back in 2013.

In 2017, Helgeson was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and was committed for life at the Mendota Mental Health Institute. In July of 2022 he petitioned the court for early conditional release, and Jackson County Judge Mark Goodman ruled Helgeson is no longer a danger.

On Tuesday, Jackson County District Attorney, Emily Hynek, released a statement.

