Man charged after toddler finds gun in couch and accidentally kills himself

The man objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.
The man objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A Grand Rapids-area man was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son found a gun and fatally shot himself.

Police said the gun was in the couch at their apartment in Kentwood. Kiaire McCoy apparently found it and shot himself Friday.

Markus Nevills Jr., 22, objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.

“I don’t understand this. I’m trying to see how they’re saying this is my fault. I didn’t shoot and kill him,” Nevills said.

Police quoted Nevills as saying he had “zoned out” while high on marijuana and was scrolling through his phone when the shooting occurred, according to a court filing. Prosecutors said he was grossly negligent.

“It sounds like a terrible accident, and there is no criminal intent there,” defense attorney Richard Zambon said.

law recently signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will require gun owners to keep guns in a locked storage box if children are present. It takes effect in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
WAYNE PRICE
Judge allows man serving time for murder to withdraw his guilty plea
The confrontation happened about 12:30 a.m. after Racine police officers tried to stop a...
Wisconsin police fatally shoot person they say ran from traffic stop, shot at officers
Josie Dikeman
Onalaska woman charged in the death of 6-year-old

Latest News

Ensuring Junior Achievement Programs by Getting on the Green (2)
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the U.S. surgeon general
Ensuring Junior Achievement Programs by Getting on the Green (1)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/23/2023 6 a.m.