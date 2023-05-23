Milwaukee company recalls pot pies, quiches that weren’t inspected

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Milwaukee-based company is recalling a slew of its pot pies and quiches that were sold as recently as last week.

Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies pulled 15 varieties after determining that they were made without anyone inspecting them, the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection explained. The state agency indicated the error was discovered during routine surveillance.

The recalled items were sold throughout Wisconsin on or before Friday, May 19, 2023.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the affected products (listed below), but as a Class I recall, DATCP believes there is a “reasonable probability” that someone could get sick by eating them. Customers who purchased them are asked to throw them out.

In listing the 15 varieties identified by the recall, the agency notes other products sold by Elsie Mae’s may have had the same issue. Here is the full list provided by DATCP on Tuesday:

  • Beef and Stout Pot Pie
  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping
  • Italian Wedding Pot Pie
  • Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
  • Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
  • Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
  • Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic
  • Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
  • Shepherds Pot Pie
  • Northern Porker Pot Pie
  • Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
  • Reuben Pot Pie
  • Gluten Free varieties of meat pot pies
  • Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

