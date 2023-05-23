Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputy resigns after K-9 partner dies

Kolt
Kolt(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe County deputy has resigned from his position after the department launched an investigation into his K-9 partner’s death.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Alex Maas, was placed on administrative leave after his K-9, Kolt, died of a “heat related injury.” K-9 Kolt was a six-year-old Czech Shepherd and served Monroe County since November 2018.

On Wednesday, May 10, Kolt was taken to the Sparta Small Animal Veterinary Clinic and then was transported to VCA Animal Hospital in Madison where he underwent a number of different treatments. He died five days later.

That’s when the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into what lead to Kolt’s death with the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Juneau Co. District Attorney’s Office assistance. That investigation is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says information will be released when the investigation is complete.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
Pawn shops and police warn people of common fake jewelry scam.
A pawn shop and police warn community members of common jewelry scam
WAYNE PRICE
Judge allows man serving time for murder to withdraw his guilty plea
Josie Dikeman
Onalaska woman charged in the death of 6-year-old

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Attorney General Kaul Sues Avid Telecom Over Illegal Robocalls
Lars Helgeson
Judge observes, approves Lars Helgeson’s plan for release to live in Juneau County
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans join push to outlaw child sex dolls
Tuesday Night Blues (5/23/23)