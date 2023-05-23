New Eau Claire City Council member named

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council is welcoming its newest member Tuesday night.

Jessica Schoen has been selected to the City Council after member Emily Berge was elected to be the new Council President this past April. Schoen will represent District 1 which is the north side of the City.

There were four candidates who were interviewed during the May 10 meeting and gave brief presentations to the Council on Monday.

Schone is set to be sworn-in at the June 12 Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. and is set to serve until the April 2024 election.

