Russia extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter, Russian news outlets report

A Russian court extends the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three...
A Russian court extends the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies report.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.

Gershkovich, an American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30. He had been arrested in March on espionage charges on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges.

Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West.

The U.S. government has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

Tuesday’s court hearing wasn’t announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy. Russian authorities haven’t detailed what evidence -- if any -- they have to support the espionage charges. Various legal proceedings have been closed to the media.

U.S. Embassy officials were allowed at least one prison visit to Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29. But Russian authorities have denied other visits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
WAYNE PRICE
Judge allows man serving time for murder to withdraw his guilty plea
The confrontation happened about 12:30 a.m. after Racine police officers tried to stop a...
Wisconsin police fatally shoot person they say ran from traffic stop, shot at officers
Josie Dikeman
Onalaska woman charged in the death of 6-year-old

Latest News

U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
An alligator attacked a 23-year-old man in Port Charlotte, Florida, early Sunday morning,...
Man says despite losing arm to gator, he feels fortunate
Romanian Air Force F- 16s military fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing...
EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say