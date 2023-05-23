SportScene 13 for Monday, May 22nd

By JD Danielson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a day full of prep track and field regionals, as Hudson hosts division one, Rice Lake and Durand-Arkansaw host division two meets, and Colfax hosts division three.

Results for the Hudson meet can be found here, Rice Lake’s meet here, Durand-Arkansaw’s here, and Colfax’s here.

Plus, Memorial faces New Richmond in Big Rivers Conference prep baseball action, while Regis battles McDonell in the Cloverbelt, and Altoona faces Baldwin-Woodville in the Middle Border.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josie Dikeman
Woman in custody as a result of investigation into the death of a 6-year-old
This was the first North Hill Spring Market.
First North Hill Spring Market in Eau Claire
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Bears at Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center
Bear sightings increase across northern Wisconsin
Benefit concert for fallen officers Emily Breidenbach, Hunter Scheel and deputy Kaitie Leising...
Buffalo County business owner rallies community behind law enforcement with benefit concert

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
The Eau Claire Cavaliers won an extra inning thriller as part of their home opener doubleheader
Eau Claire Cavaliers sweep Home Opener doubleheader
EC Cavs doubleheader (5/21/23)
Claire Gruna's grand slam helped lead Eau Claire North softball over River Falls
SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 20th