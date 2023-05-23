SportScene 13 for Monday, May 22nd
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a day full of prep track and field regionals, as Hudson hosts division one, Rice Lake and Durand-Arkansaw host division two meets, and Colfax hosts division three.
Results for the Hudson meet can be found here, Rice Lake’s meet here, Durand-Arkansaw’s here, and Colfax’s here.
Plus, Memorial faces New Richmond in Big Rivers Conference prep baseball action, while Regis battles McDonell in the Cloverbelt, and Altoona faces Baldwin-Woodville in the Middle Border.
