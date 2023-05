Tuesday Night Blues to kick off May 30

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday Night Blues kicks off May 30 at Owen Park in Eau Claire.

The long-running music series will run at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays until Labor Day.

May 30: Paul Tweed Band

June 6: Kyle Renfro

June 13: Jay Stulo

June 20: Bridget Kelly Band

June 27: Joyann Parker

July 4: Lamont Cranston with Nick Foytik

July 11: Sue Orfield Band

July 18: Howard ‘Guitar’ Luedtke& Blue Max

July 25: Tommy Bentz Band

August 1: Stefan Geisinger Band

August 8: Mark Cameron Band

August 15: Left Wing Bourbon

August 22: Avey Grouws Band

August 29: Mojo Lemon

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.