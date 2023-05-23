Warmth continues before the next cold front brings a cooler midweek

The weekend warm up continued today as more places made it up towards that 80 degree mark. Tonight will remain clear as temperatures gradually cool down into the 50s, making for a milder overnight. More hazy sunshine will be around Tuesday, along with southwest breezes that will push temperatures back into the 80s for the afternoon. We will be watching a cold front drop down from Canada and across Northern Minnesota through the afternoon, but any local impacts will hold off until Tuesday night when the front arrives.

A cold front approaches from the north, pushing through Tuesday night. (weau)

As the front pushes through Tuesday night there may be a few spot showers that carry into Wednesday morning, but moisture will be limited and these will be few and far between. Winds will shift from the southwest to the east by early Wednesday, allowing for cooler air to return. We will feel the impacts on Wednesday as temperatures drop back down to average and even a bit below with highs for most of us staying in the 60s. It will also be rather breezy with variable clouds and sunshine. The cooler air will come as a large high pressure system slides into the Northern Great Lakes from Central Canada and will be a factor through at least Thursday. Cooler days also means cooler nights and we can expect lows to dip down close to 40 early Thursday and Friday mornings. Some of those typically colder spots will likely be in the 30s, so we will have to keep an eye on at least the potential for spotty frost in those areas. Otherwise it’s a straight forward forecast with that same high pressure system hanging out to our east right through the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. The weather will remain sunny and dry from Thursday through much of the weekend before scattered clouds return. Temperatures during this stretch will gradually rise through the 70s and into the 80s by Sunday.

