Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone

MADION, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is issuing a statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone from May 23 -12:00 p.m. CDT until May 23-11:00 p.m. CDT.

A media release from the DNR states, “The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

