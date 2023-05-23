WisDOT offers safety reminders for travelers ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding those who intend to travel during Memorial Day weekend to slow down on Wis. roadways and “know before you go.”

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, you can " know before you go” with 511 Wisconsin, either online at 511wi.gov or via the 511 Wisconsin app.

“Speeding and reckless driving continue to be major problems on Wisconsin roadways and across the nation,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the media release. “The summer travel season is upon us and we’re urging drivers to slow down and stay focused on the road ahead. Glancing at a text or social media alert while driving is not worth it. Together, our careful driving behaviors can help everyone reach their destination safely.”

WisDOT offers these safety reminders, as stated in the media release:

Buckle Up, Phone Down – every trip, every time. Encourage family, friends and co-workers to take the pledge.

Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.

Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.

Move over or slow down for emergency responders stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. That includes police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles. In addition, state law restricts use of a cell phone in areas surrounding those vehicles.

Steer It, Clear It! State law requires drivers to move vehicles involved in a crash out of traffic if no one is hurt and the vehicles can be moved safely. If someone is hurt or the vehicle is disabled, drivers should not risk injury by trying to push the vehicle out of traffic.

All Wis. rest areas are open, according to the media release.

Additional information, including road construction projects that may impact Memorial Day weekend travel, is available in the full media release from WisDOT, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.