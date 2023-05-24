2 dozen students graduate from CVTC’s Law Enforcement Academy

AG Josh Kaul attends graduation ceremony at CVTC
AG Josh Kaul attends graduation ceremony at CVTC
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two dozen Chippewa Valley Technical College graduates will soon be serving communities as members of law enforcement. Wednesday was the spring graduation for Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke at the ceremony, saying he’s proud of the graduates for their career choice.

According to Kaul, the students spent 720 hours in the classroom and in the field and have gained the required experience to serve and protect their communities.

Kaul said these graduates should be proud about the profession they have chosen.

“You’ve chosen a profession that isn’t about becoming wealthy. It’s not about the bottom line. It’s one that’s about making a difference in the lives of other people. You have chosen a profession of consequence, and that is going to make a difference in the lives of others. And it’s important not only that they remember that, but that you do as well as you move forward in your careers,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. Kaul also emphasized the importance of physical and emotional wellness for people who enter law enforcement.

