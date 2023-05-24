Celebrating the 49th annual EMS week

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week marks the 49th annual EMS week.

It’s a time to celebrate EMS workers and honor their contributions in safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our communities.

The celebration is being hosted by the American College of Emergency Physicians and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. Every day this week, a different aspect of EMS worker’s jobs are being highlighted. Wednesday is “EMS for Children Day,” an opportunity to raise awareness about improving specialized care for children.

This week is important for many EMS workers as they don’t often get recognized for all of the hard work they do.

“The EMS responders in the area are doing it either on a voluntary, completely voluntary basis or a paid-on call basis to where they they’re not making much money to go out in the middle of the night when it’s snowing or rain and really tough to take care of somebody. So, this is just one week that they get recognition for,” Jon Schultz, Deputy Chief with Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, said.

EMS week was first created by President Ford in 1974, when he designated the third week in May for it.

