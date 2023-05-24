Chippewa Falls man suspected of attempted first degree intentional homicide

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is suspected of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint shows 27-year-old Abraham Nmi Sanchez-Galacia of Chippewa Falls is facing charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, mayhem, and first-degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, law enforcement was advised that the Chippewa County Communication Center received 911 calls plotted at the Police Department. Dispatch looked at the police camera system and informed officers that a man was in the front lobby, covered in blood.

The criminal complaint says authorities responded to the lobby to make contact with the man, later identified as Sanchez-Galacia. They saw a part of his body was covered in blood. Officers were concerned he was seriously injured, however, the only injuries found were cuts to his hands, fingers, and knees. The only actively bleeding wounds were on his knees.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a language barrier, but Sanchez-Galacia indicated there was an injured person at a nearby home in Chippewa Falls. Officers responded to a home to find a man face down in a pool of blood.

The criminal complaint says EMS took the victim to the Mayo Hospital Emergency Room. There, a doctor said that the victim suffered several cuts to his face, neck, and hands. The doctor said that the cut to the neck would require emergency surgery. Through an interpreter, Sanchez-Galacia told the doctor his friend had attacked him, and he defended himself.

According to the criminal complaint, prior to the hospital, a PBT was administered on Sanchez-Galacia showing a result of 0.099. Sanchez-Galacia said he had consumed 12 bottles of beer prior to the incident.

