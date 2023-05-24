First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire opens

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new sandwich shop officially opened its doors in Eau Claire Wednesday.

Jersey Mike’s Subs held a grand opening at its new location on Clairemont Avenue near University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s upper campus. Jersey Mike’s Subs has partnered with the community table from now through May 28 for the opening of the restaurant.

People who made at least a $3 donation to the community table prior to the opening received a coupon for a regular sub. The Clairemont location is the first of two Jersey Mike’s Subs that are coming to Eau Claire.

The second restaurant is set to open in Oct. on Golf Road next to Chipotle.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
Pawn shops and police warn people of common fake jewelry scam.
A pawn shop and police warn community members of common jewelry scam
Kolt
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputy resigns after K-9 partner dies
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense

Latest News

Jersey Mikes Opens
EMS Week
Ambulance
Celebrating the 49th annual EMS week
Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Packers, Green Bay officials talk plans for NFL Draft coming to town in 2025