First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire opens

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new sandwich shop officially opened its doors in Eau Claire Wednesday.

Jersey Mike’s Subs held a grand opening at its new location on Clairemont Avenue near University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s upper campus. Jersey Mike’s Subs has partnered with the community table from now through May 28 for the opening of the restaurant.

People who made at least a $3 donation to the community table prior to the opening received a coupon for a regular sub. The Clairemont location is the first of two Jersey Mike’s Subs that are coming to Eau Claire.

The second restaurant is set to open in Oct. on Golf Road next to Chipotle.

