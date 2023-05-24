JONAH holds first ever action night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and one local organization is doing its part by hosting its first event.

JONAH of the Chippewa Valley’s mental health task force hosted its first issue of Action Night, a series of events to educate the community about ways to be healthier. The Tuesday night topic was mental health and how adverse childhood experiences impact people later in life as well as resources for building resiliency.

Organizers of the event said it’s important to have open conversations about mental health issues throughout the community.

“JONAH has been doing this long enough to understand that some of these issues are really hard to understand,” Lynn Buske, JONAH league organizer said. “They wouldn’t be here if they were easy to figure out and the only way to really help a community understand what it’s like and what needs to be done is to really come in person and talk to each other and understand you can’t relay information through social media and emails.”

There are still resources available for those who were unable to attend. More information is on JONAH’s website.

