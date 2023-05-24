Ludington Guard Band 2023 season

The Ludington Guard Band in Menomonie announces its 2023 season
The Ludington Guard Band in Menomonie announces its 2023 season
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ludington Guard Band in Menomonie is celebrating 135 years and announces its 2023 summer season.

News Release: Every Tuesday evening during the summer you will find the community of Menomonie gathered in Wilson Park, laughing and socializing with friends and neighbors, enjoying sweet treats and goodies, and listening to the lively sounds of the Ludington Guard Band.

Named after a cavalry unit, the Ludington Guard Band was officially organized in 1888, with roots dating to 1877. From a small group modeled after military bands, to a modern concert band of over 60 members, it is the oldest continually performing community band in the state of Wisconsin. Over the past 135 years, the band has gone through many changes, but it has always provided free summer concerts for the Menomonie community.

Today, the Ludington Guard Band performs 10 concerts throughout the summer at the bandshell in Wilson Park. Scout Troops perform the flag raising ceremonies throughout the season. Local non-profit organizations offer pie, ice cream, popcorn, and other treats to snack on. There are a number of themed concerts, to include Patriotic Night, Circus Night, and Christmas in July. Along with participating in Menomonie’s Flag Day ceremony every June, they also occasionally perform extra concerts in the area or participate in other events.

The band will begin its 2023 concert season on June 6th and will continue every Tuesday evening through August 8th. Benches are provided in the park, but seating is limited. Consider bringing your own lawn chair or a blanket. Concerts begin at 7:30pm.

Ludington Guard Band website

