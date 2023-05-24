Much cooler Wednesday, but the next warm up builds into the holiday weekend

After the third consecutive day reaching at least 80 degrees in Eau Claire, a strong cold front will bring the streak to an end. It’s currently up near the Canadian border but will be heading southward tonight. A clear sky will continue to start the night, but some clouds will arrive overnight into early Wednesday. Temperatures will remain mild, eventually settling down into the 50s. As the front passes, winds will shift to the east and it will remain breezy Wednesday, while much cooler air settles across much of Wisconsin from the northeast. Clouds will also be a big factor, sticking around for much of the day. The combination of clouds and cooler air will limit high temperatures to the 60s. A few isolated showers are possible, but the majority of our area will stay dry.

A strong cold front pushes south as Canadian high pressure moves in. (weau)

Canadian high pressure will then shift into the Great Lakes and stick around for several days. This will effectively act as a block to any potential incoming systems from the west. The end result will be a long stretch of very nice weather with plenty of sunshine along with a gradual warm up. This all begins on Thursday, and after a cool start in the mid 40s, temperatures will warm back to around average for the afternoon. Friday morning will likely be a touch colder with a clear sky and light winds. This does pose the risk for patchy frost across Central Wisconsin where winds will be light with some very dry air. Locally we expect lows close to 40, but some 30s may appear in eastern counties and especially in the low-lying valleys. By Friday winds will become more southeasterly and eventually southerly later this weekend. Along with more sunshine, temperatures will continue to rise through the 70s, with some 80s returning by Sunday. As the high holds on strong, it does look like the great weather will carry through the Memorial Day holiday with a taste of summer temperatures. For those with newly planted gardens or a fresh lawn seeding, rain chances are near zero, so watering will be required in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.