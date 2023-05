EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA prep softball playoffs have entered the Regional Semifinal round. Eau Claire North battled Menomonie in an extra-inning affair and Eau Claire Memorial fell to Chippewa Falls in Division 1.

Down the bracket in Division 5, McDonell hosted Thorp.

Also, we have scores from across the WIAA bracket.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.