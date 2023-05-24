U.S. Transportation Secretary tours Port of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Green Bay on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the need behind a new port terminal at the mouth of the Fox River.

It was a windy day, and the waves were rather rough out on the water, but it didn’t stop Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg from getting on a boat and touring around the old Pulliam Power Plant, soon to be turned into a $25 million, state-of-the art port facility.

Action 2 News first alerted you to the news of a new port facility last October, when the county secured the last of the funds needed to make this happen with a final $10.1 million grant from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The design of the port will include new dock walls, dredging, filling the old slip, a rail spur and stormwater management features to allow for better movement of bulk cargo. That in itself, Buttigieg says, will make Northeast Wisconsin economically viable in the years to come.

Buttigieg also realized that Green Bay is in the business of celebrating this month - being ranked the number one metro area in the nation to live and, of course, the city was recently picked to host the NFL draft in 2025.

Buttigieg also checked out the old Pulliam Power Plant - soon to be a $25 million port allowing for the movement of bulk cargo. It doesn’t look like much yet, but Buttigieg already saw the impact: “It’s going to expand jobs, access to important materials we rely on everyday whether we realize it or not.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin added: “This needed investment will improve the flow of our Made in Wisconsin projects and strengthen resilience to climate change and extreme weather events. The project’s total economic impact will be $87 million in five years.”

These investments could even help spur an idea tossed around before - expanding high speed rail service to Northeast Wisconsin.

“I’m sure it is part of a competitive case for any number of projects, including passenger rail. I used to be a mayor, I know the pride when a community is doing well. It is nice to see the mayor and the county executive and others all sing from the same sheet of music when talking about growth and pride in the community, that is fueling achievements like the good looks Green Bay is getting nationally,” Buttigieg said.

After getting off the boat, Buttigieg headed over to talk to local truck drivers to see how the Biden Administration can better support those who keep the nation’s supply chains moving. He commented: “Thanks for the tour, we really felt every inch of the bay today.”

