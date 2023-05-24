Victim in March 2023 Dunn County fatal fire identified

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The victim in a March 2023 Dunn County fatal fire is identified.

The victim has been confirmed to be Dennis Miller, Sr., through DNA analysis, according to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on March 26, 2023, around 6:57 p.m., authorities received a report of a structure fire at a home with a person still trapped in the home.

The media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office states, “The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyceville Fire Department responded to scene at E9711 330th Ave in the Township of New Haven, Dunn County, Wisconsin. The residence was fully engulfed in fire upon the arrival of fire personnel. Boyceville Fire Department along with Sand Creek Fire, Glenwood City Fire, Clear Lake Fire, Clayton Fire and Prairie Farm Fire worked for several hours to extinguish the fire. On March 27, 2023 the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office along with Boyceville Fire Department, the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office located human remains in the residence while processing the scene.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

