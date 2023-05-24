Wis. DWD releases April 2023 unemployment data

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Wednesday is releasing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wis. metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wis. for April 2023.

As stated in a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, in brief, the nonseasonally adjusted data for Wis. shows:

Metropolitan Statistical Areas: “Preliminary April 2023 unemployment rates decreased in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month. Over the year, all 12 Wisconsin metro areas had rates decrease. Appleton and La Crosse (1.8%) both tied their lowest unemployment rates for any month going back to January 1990. Green Bay tied its December 2022 rate of 2%.”

Municipalities: “Preliminary April 2023 unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 28 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month. Over the year, 34 Wisconsin cities had unemployment rates decrease or stay the same. Seven cities tied or had all-time low unemployment rates since data collection began: De Pere (1.8%); Green Bay (2.1%); Janesville (2.4%); Manitowoc (2.2%); Muskego (1.6%); Neenah (1.6%) and Sun Prairie (1.6%).”

Counties: “Preliminary April 2023 unemployment rates show over-the-month unemployment rates declined or remained unchanged in 67 counties, with 60 counties reaching a new record low unemployment rate for April and 19 reaching or tying their lowest rates on record.”

“Wisconsin’s economy continues its historic performance with many local unemployment rates reaching new lows,” DWD Secretary-designee, Amy Pechacek, said in the media release. “Through JobCenterofWisconsin.com and the efforts of our programs and partners, our workforce continues to gain in-demand skills while employers gain a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining diverse talent.”

