Chilson Subaru donates nearly $30,000 to charities

Chilson Subaru
Chilson Subaru(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chilson Subaru in Eau Claire is donating nearly $30,000 as part of the 15th annual Subaru Share the Love Event.

Chilson donated over $23,000 to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, and over $6,500 to Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Homeless Shelter. Checks were presented to two charities Thursday morning.

One manager at the dealership says it feels good to give back to the community.

“We find it’s very important to help those that are really in need. And if you don’t have a place to sleep and you don’t have anything to eat, that’s a really big deal. So we’re just so thankful to partner with Subaru, they’re a wonderful corporation that helps us do this every year,” Jeanne Chilson with Chilson Subaru, said.

Through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America Inc. and its participating retailers has donated over $256 million to charity.

