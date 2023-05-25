Crews respond to fire near Fall Creek Wednesday
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOWN OF LUDINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire off of County Road N-l in the Town of Ludington, northeast of Fall Creek.
According to a Facebook post from the Fall Creek Area Fire District, a camper and storage building caught on fire. A propane tank exploded while crews were working the scene, causing multiple explosions.
Our photographer at the scene says a section of County Road N-I was closed as crews fought the fire.
The fire also spread to a ditch and wooded area across the road. Crews from Fall Creek, Augusta-Bridge Creek, and the DNR all responded to the scene.
