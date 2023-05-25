Crews respond to fire near Fall Creek Wednesday

Town of Ludington fire
Town of Ludington fire(COURTESY: FALL CREEK AREA FIRE DISTRICT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LUDINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire off of County Road N-l in the Town of Ludington, northeast of Fall Creek.

According to a Facebook post from the Fall Creek Area Fire District, a camper and storage building caught on fire. A propane tank exploded while crews were working the scene, causing multiple explosions.

Our photographer at the scene says a section of County Road N-I was closed as crews fought the fire.

The fire also spread to a ditch and wooded area across the road. Crews from Fall Creek, Augusta-Bridge Creek, and the DNR all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
Chippewa Falls Police Department
Chippewa Falls man suspected of attempted first degree intentional homicide
Dunn County structure fire
Victim in March 2023 Dunn County fatal fire identified

Latest News

WALKING IN EAU CLAIRE
Health systems collaborating to offer free walking program throughout the Chippewa Valley
WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION
WESTconsin Credit Union Holds Summer Food Drive
Trooper rescues duck stuck in truck
Trooper rescues duck stuck in truck
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/25/2023 6 a.m.