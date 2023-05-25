Experts urge travelers to be careful on the roads Memorial Day weekend

Travel
Travel(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches, experts are urging travelers to be careful on Wis. roads.

AAA says the number of drivers hitting the road is up by six percent from last year. Roadwork may be underway, which is why experts say it’s a good idea to slow down.

A staff member with UW-Health Kids says if you’re traveling with small children, make sure they are in a proper car seat, and keep in mind that they can be a distraction while on the road.

“I think if you have kids in the back seat too, they are probably really excited to be going wherever you’re headed or what you have plans for. So, they can become a distraction as well. Doing the best you can to mitigate that, keeping your cellphone tucked away and all of that. Keep your eyes on the road,” Rishelle Eithun with UW-Health Kids, said.

Eithun also says it’s important if you plan to drink alcohol to have a designated driver, and never drink and drive.

Additional information is available in a media release from UW Health, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
Abraham Sanchez-Galacia
Chippewa Falls man suspected of attempted first degree intentional homicide
Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
Dunn County structure fire
Victim in March 2023 Dunn County fatal fire identified

Latest News

Check Presentation
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/25/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Chilson Subaru
Chilson Subaru donates nearly $30,000 to charities