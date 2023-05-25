Experts urge travelers to be careful on the roads Memorial Day weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches, experts are urging travelers to be careful on Wis. roads.

AAA says the number of drivers hitting the road is up by six percent from last year. Roadwork may be underway, which is why experts say it’s a good idea to slow down.

A staff member with UW-Health Kids says if you’re traveling with small children, make sure they are in a proper car seat, and keep in mind that they can be a distraction while on the road.

“I think if you have kids in the back seat too, they are probably really excited to be going wherever you’re headed or what you have plans for. So, they can become a distraction as well. Doing the best you can to mitigate that, keeping your cellphone tucked away and all of that. Keep your eyes on the road,” Rishelle Eithun with UW-Health Kids, said.

Eithun also says it’s important if you plan to drink alcohol to have a designated driver, and never drink and drive.

Additional information is available in a media release from UW Health

