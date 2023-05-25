Health systems collaborating to offer free walking program throughout the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevea Health, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital are offering a free walking program.

According to a media release from the health systems, it is in effort to encourage community members to get active.

The media release states, “Walk into the Weekend will be offered throughout the Chippewa Valley on Fridays, June 2 –Aug. 25, 7 to 8 a.m. The program offers pre-planned routes, each lasting about an hour, intended to get your heart pumping. Participants receive an email each week with the walking route and starting location. For every week attended, participants are entered into a drawing to win a Prevea Fitness package, including a duffel bag, yoga mat and other minimal exercise equipment. "

The media release says registration is required online HERE.

