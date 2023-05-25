Health systems collaborating to offer free walking program throughout the Chippewa Valley

WALKING IN EAU CLAIRE
WALKING IN EAU CLAIRE(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevea Health, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital are offering a free walking program.

According to a media release from the health systems, it is in effort to encourage community members to get active.

The media release states, “Walk into the Weekend will be offered throughout the Chippewa Valley on Fridays, June 2 –Aug. 25, 7 to 8 a.m. The program offers pre-planned routes, each lasting about an hour, intended to get your heart pumping. Participants receive an email each week with the walking route and starting location. For every week attended, participants are entered into a drawing to win a Prevea Fitness package, including a duffel bag, yoga mat and other minimal exercise equipment. "

The media release says registration is required online HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
Chippewa Falls Police Department
Chippewa Falls man suspected of attempted first degree intentional homicide
Dunn County structure fire
Victim in March 2023 Dunn County fatal fire identified

Latest News

WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION
WESTconsin Credit Union Holds Summer Food Drive
Town of Ludington fire
Crews respond to fire near Fall Creek Wednesday
Trooper rescues duck stuck in truck
Trooper rescues duck stuck in truck
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/25/2023 6 a.m.