P.M. Sleep Center is going out of business

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After serving the community for decades, P.M. Sleep Center in Eau Claire is going out of business.

P.M. Sleep Center has been in Eau Claire since 1981. Store owner, Mike Bloss, said closing down is a bittersweet moment for him.

“I’m really looking forward to retirement. But then of course, you leave all these people in the memories and that’s going to be bitter,” Bloss said.

Bloss said he’s closing up shop so he can retire and that small businesses like his are having a hard time keeping up with large manufacturers.

“The Internet has captured about 30% of the bed business. And a big percentage of the furniture business, too. And now we have one of our the biggest mattress manufacturers just bought out a 3,000 store chain. So if our manufacturers are going to start selling direct, that that really bodes bad for the future of this type of store,” Bloss said.

Bloss said a lot has changed since he started selling mattresses 52 years ago.

“It’s been a riot. I remember my first mattress ad I ran in 1971, the offering was two twin mattresses, two twin box springs, two twin frames, and two twin headboards for $139 for everything. I don’t even have a mattress I sell for $139 anymore,” Bloss said.

P.M. Sleep Center was a business adventure Bloss took on with his first wife.

“P.M. stands for Pat and Mike. My my first wife was Pat. Twenty years ago, unfortunately, she passed away, but we kept the name Pat and Mike,” Bloss said.

He said through the ups and downs, it was his employees and loyal customers that helped the business succeed.

“As far as employees, I’ve had the best and most of them I’m so proud of. I also want to thank the Eau Claire community. They’ve always been supportive,” Bloss said.

Bloss said he has not nailed down a definitive closing date yet, but it will be sometime in August.

P.M. Sleep Center is having a going out of business sale, and Bloss said he hopes to see the furniture fly out of the store.

The five days only special going out of business advance sale started today and will go through Monday. Sale hours are Thursday (10am-8pm), Friday (10am-8pm), Saturday (10am-7pm), Sunday (12pm-5pm), Monday (10am-8pm).

As of right now, no other businesses have made any plans to move into the space.

