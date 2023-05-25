Sunny and dry weather comes with a steady warm up through the long holiday weekend

A bit cooler today, but still rather nice overall as some sunshine still hung on in the Chippewa Valley. Temperatures remained in the 60s with cooler 50s north and warmer 70s to the south. We have seen some showers to the north through the day, and though these are drying up, the clouds will shift to the south, bringing a mostly cloudy sky later tonight. Easterly winds will diminish to a light breeze with overnight lows in the 40s. A strong and broad Canadian high pressure system will settle southward into the Great Lakes starting Thursday, holding strong right through this Memorial Day holiday weekend. We can expect the return of sunshine early on Thursday with southeast breezes and afternoon temperatures rising back to around average, in the low 70s.

A large high pressure system takes hold over the Great Lakes (weau)

The great weather will continue for a several day stretch, which just so happens to coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. This means weather will not be a factor in any outdoor plans, other than having the sunglasses and sunscreen nearby! The upper level pattern will feature a building ridge over the region as a cut-off upper low sits over the southeast states. This “ridge over trough” pattern is one that typically leads to very little change and will effectively be a block for any incoming western systems here in the Upper Midwest. The result will be a continuation of sunny skies Friday through the weekend. The airmass will be dry, so we will likely have some cooler nights mixed in with the warmer days. In fact, Friday morning will be a bit chilly, with lows in the lower 40s locally, but towards Central Wisconsin there may be the threat for scattered frost. Otherwise afternoon highs will remain in the 70s for another day or two before warming into the summer-like 80s. Memorial Day looks mostly sunny and very warm, reaching the mid 80s. Low level moisture should start to rise by then, and certainly into the middle of next week with a well established southerly flow. This means in addition to the building heat, humidity may also be on the rise. Our next chances for any rainfall look to hold off until at least next Wednesday, so garden and lawn watering will be needed to keep things green and growing!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.